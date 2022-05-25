Roger Goodell on Possible Pro Bowl Changes: 'The Game Itself Doesn't Work'

David Becker/Getty Images

The NFL is considering more changes to the current Pro Bowl format, which league commissioner Roger Goodell said "doesn't work" at the league's Spring League Meeting on Tuesday.

Goodell said he spoke with the NFL Players Association and league players about "what works and doesn't work" with the current format (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com).

"I think the conclusion was that the game itself, doesn't work. And that we needed to find a different way to celebrate our players. Celebrate the fact that, these being our Pro Bowler players, the best players in our league, and give them an opportunity to celebrate that with our fans. We talked an awful lot about some of the events around the Pro Bowl are really extremely popular, whether it's the quarterback challenge or some of the other events, so those are things that we'll probably build on."

The current Pro Bowl is a glorified flag football contest of sorts that doesn't closely resemble an NFL regular-season or playoff game. The pregame festivities during Pro Bowl weekend are highlighted by a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown between AFC and NFC representatives.

Based on Goodell's comments, it appears the showdown (or some iteration of it) is here to stay, and one can imagine the oft-criticized Pro Bowl itself could be undergoing some fixes.

It appears New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry would be a fan of keeping the showdown while replacing the game itself with other activities.

Last year's Pro Bowl took place in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, with the AFC beating the NFC 41-35.