Jets' Zach Wilson Says He's Bulked Up to 221 Pounds, Up from 208 as Rookie

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has bulked up this offseason in preparation for the 2022 campaign.

The second-year quarterback reported to Jets OTAs this week having gained 13 pounds this offseason, rising to 221 pounds from 208 pounds at the end of the 2021 campaign, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Wilson told reporters he has cut a lot of sugary foods out of his diet and swapped them for healthier options with the help of a nutritionist and a chef to help him gain "good weight," per Cimini.

"I feel better for sure," Wilson said. "The energy, the ability to have that stamina throughout the whole practice, is better. In the long run, once we get into a game when we actually get hit and tackled, having more size on me will help."

Wilson added that he wants to shed a few pounds by the time the regular season starts, hoping to drop down to 218. That said, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the 2021 second overall pick's physique looks good and that he appears confident heading into 2022.

"He looks good, he's confident, he's smiling, he's vocal," Saleh said. "I've said it before that you can always tell the confidence level and their understanding of what they're being asked to do by the volume of their voice, and he's getting pretty loud."

Wilson had a rough rookie season in New York, completing 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns against 11 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 185 yards and four scores.

That said, the Jets struggled as a whole last year, though the franchise is hoping for a better 2022 season with a number of free-agent signings and draft acquisitions.

The Jets fortified the offensive line with the signings of Laken Tomlinson and Morgan Moses, signed a pair of tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, and drafted wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Those additions should take some of the pressure off Wilson and make his life much easier.

If all goes well, the Jets could record more than four wins for the first time since 2019, when they went 7-9. However, it won't be easy in a division that includes the division-favorite Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.