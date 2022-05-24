Roger Goodell 'Not Aware' of Rumors NFL Owners Could Remove Commanders' Dan Snyder

David Becker/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Tuesday that he isn't aware of the rumors that NFL owners could push to remove Dan Snyder from Washington Commanders ownership.

"I'm not aware of that at all," Goodell said.

Goodell's comments come after an anonymous NFL owner told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that there was "growing frustration" about everything going on with Snyder and the Commanders franchise.

Goodell said that he didn't sense frustration among the owners about Snyder's tenure.

"No, I don't. ... Let's wait and get the facts," Goodell said.

Another anonymous owner told Bell they were "counting votes" to remove Snyder. Removing him would require 24 votes among league owners.

In addition to sexual harassment allegations against Snyder and a House Oversight Committee investigation into toxic workplace allegations against the franchise, the Federal Trade Commission and the Virginia attorney general are investigating Snyder and the Commanders for financial improprieties.

The Commanders allegedly withheld refundable deposits from season ticket holders or made them difficult to get back. They are also accused of keeping two accounting books to hold on to money that should have been sent to the NFL's revenue-sharing pool.

Snyder and the Commanders have denied the allegations.

The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million in July 2021 after its own investigation into the toxic workplace allegations. Snyder's wife, Tanya Snyder, took over the team's day-to-day operations for a few months after that.