Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa Throws 1 of 'Prettiest Balls I've Ever Caught'May 24, 2022
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a believer in his new quarterback.
"Tua [Tagovailoa] actually has one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught him in my life," Hill told reporters. "… Tua is a very accurate QB."
The former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher also said: "I'm very confident in my quarterback. … The sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent."
Hill previously came to Tagovailoa's defense when he tweeted out a video of a number of impressive throws after the Dolphins released video of an underthrow that drew plenty of criticism.
Ty Hill @cheetah
Can y’all chill or nah ? We talking about practice 😬😬😬 <a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> 🥱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dimez?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dimez</a> # Uno <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/soulrunner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#soulrunner</a> <a href="https://t.co/HO6QnRuZxD">pic.twitter.com/HO6QnRuZxD</a>
Dolphins fans concerned about Tagovailoa's progression under center can at least take solace knowing Patrick Mahomes' former No. 1 wide receiver likes what he sees from his new quarterback.