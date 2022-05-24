Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa Throws 1 of 'Prettiest Balls I've Ever Caught'

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a believer in his new quarterback.

"Tua [Tagovailoa] actually has one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught him in my life," Hill told reporters. "… Tua is a very accurate QB."

The former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher also said: "I'm very confident in my quarterback. … The sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent."

Hill previously came to Tagovailoa's defense when he tweeted out a video of a number of impressive throws after the Dolphins released video of an underthrow that drew plenty of criticism.

Dolphins fans concerned about Tagovailoa's progression under center can at least take solace knowing Patrick Mahomes' former No. 1 wide receiver likes what he sees from his new quarterback.