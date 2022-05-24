Video: Tom Brady Shows Off Swing as Rob Gronkowski Shags Batting-Practice Fly Balls

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Maybe Tom Brady has a future in baseball if this whole football thing doesn't work out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took some batting-practice cuts with Rob Gronkowski during the NFL offseason:

Brady does have some baseball history, as the Montreal Expos selected him in the 18th round of the 1995 first-year player draft. He ultimately chose to play football for the Michigan Wolverines, which turned out to be the right decision since he is now widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in the sport's history.

That didn't stop him from playing an April Fools' Day joke last year when he said he would be the first player/coach/owner in Major League Baseball history upon the Expos' return:

He won't be suiting up in the majors anytime soon, but Brady still has a solid swing if Tuesday's video was any indication.