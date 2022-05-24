X

    Video: Tom Brady Shows Off Swing as Rob Gronkowski Shags Batting-Practice Fly Balls

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2022

    Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

    Maybe Tom Brady has a future in baseball if this whole football thing doesn't work out.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took some batting-practice cuts with Rob Gronkowski during the NFL offseason:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… <a href="https://t.co/uloP04RjHX">pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX</a>

    Brady does have some baseball history, as the Montreal Expos selected him in the 18th round of the 1995 first-year player draft. He ultimately chose to play football for the Michigan Wolverines, which turned out to be the right decision since he is now widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in the sport's history.

    That didn't stop him from playing an April Fools' Day joke last year when he said he would be the first player/coach/owner in Major League Baseball history upon the Expos' return:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. <a href="https://t.co/Sre5y5LUL2">pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2</a>

    He won't be suiting up in the majors anytime soon, but Brady still has a solid swing if Tuesday's video was any indication.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.