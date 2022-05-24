2023, 2024 NFL Scouting Combines to Stay in Indianapolis amid Relocation Rumors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2024 despite discussions about changing cities for the event, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The annual pre-draft event has taken place in Indianapolis since 1987, but the NFL began considering other possibilities in June 2021. A memo sent to all 32 teams said the league would accept bids on a yearly basis to host the combine from 2023-28, per J.L. Kirven of the Indy Star.

NFL executive Troy Vincent said last October the 2023 combine would take place in one of Indianapolis, Los Angeles or Dallas, per Rapoport. It now seems there won't be any changes until at least the 2025 offseason.

Other cities could still look to bid on the event in future seasons.

The combine was first created in 1982 in Tampa, Florida, as a showcase for prospects ahead of the NFL draft. It moved to Indianapolis five years later and has become a major event for about 300 of the best players in each class, featuring medical and physical testing as well as team and media interviews.

Though mostly attended by scouts and team personnel, the combine's increased popularity could lead to more of a fan-focused experience.

Similarly, the NFL draft was held in New York City for nearly 50 years until first moving to Chicago in 2015. It has since changed cities each year in a bidding process and has become a much larger event for spectators.

Though change could still be coming for the combine, Lucas Oil Field will remain the regular host for at least two more years.