Terry McLaurin's New Commanders Contract 'Just a Matter of Time,' Ron Rivera Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In an offseason that saw several notable trades involving star wide receivers, the Washington Commanders don't sound like they are going to move on from Terry McLaurin anytime soon.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team has "had communication" with McLaurin's representatives and it's "just a matter of time" as the two sides talk about a new deal.

It's not a surprise that Washington has been speaking with McLaurin about a new contract.

General manager Martin Mayhew seemed to confirm talks were happening last month prior to the NFL draft.

"We’re really excited about the opportunity we have with Terry to continue with us for a long time," Mayhew told reporters on April 25.

The market for receivers has changed dramatically in the past two months. Four of the five richest deals for wideouts by average annual salary have been signed this offseason.

Three of those contracts were signed by players after they were traded by their previous team, including Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown. Stefon Diggs is the only player in that group who re-signed with his current team.

Adams' deal with the Las Vegas Raiders (five years, $140 million) is the richest ever given to a wide receiver. Hill's extension with the Miami Dolphins includes $72.2 million guaranteed, the most ever for a player at the position.

Even though McLaurin's body of work on the surface isn't quite at the level of those players, there's an argument that his resume over the past three years is more impressive because Washington has had a revolving door of journeyman quarterbacks running the offense.

McLaurin has recorded at least 919 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, including more than 1,000 yards in 2020 and 2021. Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke have been Washington's primary starting quarterbacks over the past two years.

A third-round pick by the Commanders in 2019, McLaurin is entering the final season of his rookie deal. The Ohio State alum will earn $2.79 million in 2022.