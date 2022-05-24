Commanders Rumors: Terry McLaurin, Washington 'Remain Far Apart' in Contract Talks

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract, and there is reportedly plenty of work to do if the team that drafted him in 2019 will keep him long-term.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the two sides "remain far apart" in contract negotiations.

Jhabvala also reported McLaurin was not present for Monday's first workout of organized team activities and has been absent at workouts since the end of April's NFL draft in "an indication of the dissension in negotiations."

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports previously reported the talks between Washington and the Ohio State product "could get explosive," with reason for concern for Commanders fans.

"The fact that we haven't heard a peep about them getting anywhere near a trade should scare Commanders fans, given how much the WR market has shifted this offseason and how much turmoil we have already seen at that position," La Canfora wrote.

There has been no shortage of offseason movement at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams went to the Las Vegas Raiders, Tyreek Hill ended up on the Miami Dolphins, A.J. Brown was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles, Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, Marquise Brown was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals and Allen Robinson joined the Los Angeles Rams, among other moves.

If McLaurin is the next pass-catcher to be traded, he will immediately bolster any team's aerial attack.

The 26-year-old finished the 2021 season with 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in his second straight campaign with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

His contract situation makes Washington's decision to draft Penn State's Jahan Dotson with a first-round pick all the more notable.

While Dotson could team with McLaurin and make a formidable one-two punch in the NFC East, he may also be asked to quickly develop into a go-to option if the team can't make something work with its No. 1 wide receiver.