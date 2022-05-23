Dwayne Haskins Had BAC of .2, Ketamine in His System at Time of Death

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office released details from an investigative report on the accident that killed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins when a dump truck struck him in Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, investigators said a Steelers representative told them that Haskins trained with his teammates during the day on April 8 and then went to a club. The rep said Haskins "drank heavily," and per an autopsy report, one blood sample revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of .24 during the time of the accident. Another said he had a BAC of .20.

He also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

Haskins' cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries from the accident.

In April, TMZ Sports reported Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, called police and said her husband was stranded on the side of the highway and looking for gas on foot.

She released a statement via attorney Rick Ellsley on Monday:

The quarterback experienced his most on-field success during his collegiate career with Ohio State. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018 when he completed 70.0 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship and the Rose Bowl with a 13-1 record that season.

Washington selected Haskins with a first-round pick after his impressive final season at Ohio State, and he made 13 starts for the franchise. He was expected to compete for the backup quarterback job on the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Haskins was 24 years old when he died April 9.