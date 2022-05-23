F1 Driver Sebastian Vettel Robbed After Spanish Grand Prix; Reportedly Chased Thieves

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel was the victim of a robbery following the Spanish Grand Prix, per ESPN.

Aston Martin announced a group of thieves stole a bag from Vettel outside of his Barcelona hotel. The four-time champion then attempted to track down the items by using the GPS from a pair of earbuds that were in the bag, however, he found the earbuds had been removed from the bag and left behind by the thieves. Spanish media reported (via ESPN) that Vettel had used a scooter to attempt to track down his bag.

Aston Martin provided a statement on the incident: "A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning. He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag, but when he located his earphones he found them abandoned and was therefore unable to locate his stolen bag."

Vettel has reported the theft to local authorities on the situation as well, per the BBC's Andrew Benson.

The 34-year-old placed 11th in Sunday's race. He currently sits 14th in the F1 standings after having collected four points from four races.

Vettel is the third F1 driver to be the victim of a robbery within the last year, per ESPN.

Lando Norris was mugged last July outside of Wembley Stadium after the Euro 2020 final. In April, a watch worth $320,000 was stolen from Charles Leclerc.