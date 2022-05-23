Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Eyeing Possible Return from Injury During NBA Finals

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

With a 3-0 Western Conference Finals lead over the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019, and they might get one player back from injury for a potential championship battle.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Andre Iguodala is eyeing a possible return to the court for the NBA Finals against either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.

Iguodala has not played since a Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round as he continues to deal with a disc injury in his neck.

Last week, the Warriors said Iguodala "continues to show progress during his recovery process." He has been participating in physical therapy and training in the weight room, in addition to solo on-court activities.

Iguodala, who re-joined the Warriors this year after two seasons with the Heat, has played a key role off the bench for Golden State when healthy. In 31 regular-season games, he averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

During his first stint with the Warriors from 2013-19, Iguodala was key to Golden State claiming three championships. He isn't the same player he was during his first run with the team, but he is a veteran presence, plays quality defense and can knock down some shots when called upon.

Iguodala's possible return will also be huge for the Warriors if Otto Porter Jr. misses time after suffering a left foot injury in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks.

Porter's X-rays came back negative, but head coach Steve Kerr called the injury "concerning."

With Iguodala sidelined, Porter has averaged 20.7 minutes per game in the postseason and is averaging 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Jordan Poole has also been called upon to contribute offensively, and he has delivered, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Warriors will aim to close out the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday in hopes of giving everyone some rest ahead of the NBA Finals.