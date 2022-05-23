Report: Commanders Spend $100M on Land in Virginia as Possible Site for New Stadium

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have purchased around 200 acres of land in Virginia for more than $100 million for what could be used as a potential site for a new stadium, according to ESPN's John Keim.

The Commanders purchased the land, which is their "preferred" location for a new stadium, last week, Keim added.

The Commanders like the site because it has enough space for other developments around the stadium, such as restaurants, bars, retail shops, the team's practice facility and an amphitheater, according to Keim.

The new stadium would include 60,000 seats, a translucent roof and a facade that can change colors, according to Keim.

The Commanders have been playing at Maryland's FedEx Field since 1997. Their contract to play there expires in 2026. Virginia has attempted to lure the team out of Maryland with tax incentives.

Maryland is also making a push to retain the team, as the Maryland House approved a $400 million plan to develop the area around FedEx Field. However, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in March that the state would not get into a "bidding war" with Virginia or the District of Columbia to keep the team.

"I think [the Commanders are] using everyone back and forth as they have been for eight years. They’re negotiating, pitting everyone against each other." Hogan said. "But we’re not going to get in a bidding war over them and we’re not going to be proposing $1.2 billion for them to build a new stadium. If Virginia wants to do that and they want to go to Virginia, I would say 'good luck.'"

The Commanders are interested in returning to the RFK Stadium site in the District of Columbia, according to Keim. However, it's on federal land, which would make it extremely difficult to pursue. Washington played there from 1961-96.

The Commanders' purchase of land in Virginia comes as the team and owner Dan Snyder are being investigated the NFL and Congress. Snyder is being investigated for sexual assault allegations, while the organization is being investigated for financial misconduct.

The Commanders are set to open the 2022 NFL season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.