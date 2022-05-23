Kyler Murray Rumors: 'All Continues to Remain Quiet' on Contract; QB to Skip OTAs

Set Number: X163910 TK1

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be absent from the team's voluntary OTAs this week as "all continues to remain quiet" on a contract extension for the two-time Pro Bowler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray has two years remaining on his rookie contract. The Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 campaign, which is set to be worth $29.7 million, per Spotrac.

