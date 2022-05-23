NFL Rumors: Ravens Enthusiastic About Lamar Jackson's Work with QB Mechanics Expert

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has shied away from Baltimore Ravens facilities this offseason while stalling his contract extension talks, but the team is still reportedly enthusiastic about the quarterback's offseason work to improve.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported Monday that Jackson has enlisted the help of quarterback mechanics expert Adam Dedeaux, and he's worked out with several receivers away from the team.

Jackson is coming off the worst passing season of his career. He threw for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions while playing behind a makeshift offensive line and missing five games because of illness and injury. His 13 picks blasted his previous career high of nine and marked the second straight season his turnovers spiked.

The Ravens spent the offseason fortifying their offensive line, signing right tackle Moses Morgan and drafting center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round. However, they will walk into 2022 with major questions at the receiver spot after trading Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

Last year's first-round pick Rashod Bateman now sits atop the wideout depth chart after a largely quiet rookie season, and he's joined by unproven names in Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.

Perhaps more than ever, it will be up to Jackson to make the most out of his receiving corps with his arm talent.

The relative lack of talent in the supporting cast makes Jackson and the Ravens' continued contractual impasse even more interesting. Jackson's unique skill set requires his body to be able to withstand a certain amount of punishment as he uses his legs in the open field. Having reliable receivers as safety valves is critical for allowing him to go through certain plays where he can avoid taking hits or waiting around for a route to develop.

There is something to be said for betting on yourself, but Jackson could be setting himself up for disappointment if he struggles with injuries for a second straight season. The improvements in his mechanics could be paramount to making sure he gets the ball out earlier and stays healthy.