49ers, TE Tyler Kroft Agree to 1-Year Contract amid Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

Amid all the Deebo Samuel rumors, the San Francisco 49ers have added some depth to their tight end group.

Former New York Jets tight end Tyler Kroft has signed a one-year deal with the Niners, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kroft appeared in nine games for the Jets in 2021, catching 16 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

The 29-year-old was a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 draft. He spent three seasons with the franchise, catching 67 passes for 661 yards and eight touchdowns in 51 games across four seasons.

When the Bengals let Kroft walk in free agency after the 2018 season, he signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. In 21 games, he caught 18 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns.

After just one season with the Jets in 2021, the team replaced him with former Bengal C.J. Uzomah and former Minnesota Viking Tyler Conklin.

In San Francisco, Kroft will provide some added depth behind George Kittle. However, the 49ers also have Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and Troy Fumagalli on the roster, so he'll have to compete for a spot.