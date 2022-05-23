Peter King 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Chargers, Chiefs at the Top After Draft

Set Number: X163914 TK1

In his latest Football Morning in America column, Peter King of NBC Sports dropped his latest 2022 NFL power rankings following the draft, and his top teams certainly don't come as a surprise.

Here's a look at the top 10:

Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers

It's no surprise that King ranked the Bills first in his latest column. The franchise was extremely close to reaching the Super Bowl last season and also made some solid upgrades to its roster for 2022.

The most significant addition came in the form of eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller, who agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller is expected to supplant Boogie Basham on the opposite side of Greg Rousseau. The 33-year-old hasn't had a double-digit sack season since 2018 but was still effective in 2021, recording 9.5 sacks in 15 games.

In addition to Miller, the Bills also signed wide receiver Jamison Crowder to complement with Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs as well as drafted cornerback Kaiir Elam, who is expected to join Tre'Davious White as a starter in the secondary.

The Chargers are in King's top 10 because they "attacked their needs better than any teams in this offseason."

L.A. traded for Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa on the edge, signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams and drafted guard Zion Johnson to help protect quarterback Justin Herbert.

King also notes the Chargers have an advantage with their schedule, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons through Week 8.

As for the Chiefs, King said he was "at a loss where to put Kansas City," which doesn't come as a surprise.

The Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason and let Tyrann Mathieu sign with the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Those two players were significant in Kansas City's 2020 Super Bowl victory, and it'll be hard for the Chiefs to replace that production.

Kansas City enters the 2022 campaign with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster as its top wide receivers. The team also drafted Skyy Moore this offseason.

As for the replacement of Mathieu, Justin Reid should slot in as the team's top safety.

One team that might be viewed as a surprise in King's top 10 is the Eagles. However, he noted that he views Philadelphia "as the best team" in the NFC East after addressing many of their needs this offseason.

The Eagles acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, signed edge-rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry and drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis and inside linebacker Nakobe Dean.

With those additions, the Eagles could surprise everyone in 2022, provided quarterback Jalen Hurts also holds up his end of the bargain.