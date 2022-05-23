NASCAR All-Star Race 2022 Results: Ryan Blaney Holds on For Win in Chaotic Ending

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney overcame a bizarre finish to win the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Blaney took home a $1 million prize for his victory. It's his first top-four finish in the All-Star Race in his sixth appearance.

On the final lap, Blaney had a massive lead, but as he approached the finish line, a caution came out for a car in the back of the pack running into the wall. The rules of the All-Star Race state that the race must be completed under the green flag. Blaney was seconds away from victory before the yellow lights flashed.

However, Blaney and his team already thought they had the win. He had brought down his window netting and had trouble getting it back up for a while before the restart. When things finally got back underway, Blaney managed to hold off Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric to earn the win.

Here are the winners from each of the four stages:

Stage 1: Kyle Busch

Stage 2: Austin Cindric

Stage 3: Ryan Blaney

Stage 4: Ryan Blaney

Kyle Busch opened the competition with an easy win in the first stage. He started in pole position and didn't relinquish the top spot in the 25-lap run.

The top-eight drivers after the first stage stayed out and chose not to pit.

Late in the second stage, Kyle Larson ran into the wall causing the caution flag to be brought out. Larson, a two-time All-Star Race winner and the reigning champ, blew out his right front tire, ending his chances at a second consecutive victory.

After the restart, Sunday's race quickly got turned upside down. A tire issue by Busch caused his car to slow down on the race track, and Ross Chastain collided with him and then ran into Chase Elliott, knocking all three of them out of the race. Each of them was among the favorites to take home the victory prior to the wreck.

Austin Cindric was the main beneficiary, as he held on to win the second stage after the restart and inherited the pole for the final stage.

Joey Logano's team won the pit stop competition between the second and third stages, earning him the fourth spot for the final. The pit crew earned a $100,000 prize for the win.

The third stage was close to being completed with no issues, but Christopher Bell ran into the wall to bring out the caution with three laps to go. Blaney managed to take the stage win after the restart.

Blaney moved into the overall lead to open the final stage. Midway through, the caution came out after Erik Jones spun into a wall, continuing the theme of tire issues.

With 25 laps remaining after the restart, drivers faced a crucial decision of whether to pit or stay on the track. The front of the field stayed out while the drivers in the middle of the pack entered pit road for some quick adjustments.

Blaney opened up a substantial lead over Hamlin before the chaos ensued. While the rules are known, it seemed a bit trivial that Blaney had to run another lap to officially win. But he managed to hold on to secure his first career victory in the All-Star Race.

With the All-Star Race in the books, the drivers will turn their attention to next Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 400-lap race will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Fox.