Tiger Woods Congratulates Justin Thomas on Winning 2022 PGA Championship

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Justin Thomas earned his second career major championship and some praise from arguably the greatest golfer in the sport's history on Sunday.

Tiger Woods congratulated his good friend after Thomas held off Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to win the 2022 PGA Championship:

Woods also competed in the tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but withdrew following the third round. It was just the second official tour event since November 2020 for the 15-time major champion, who suffered serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

Much like Woods has done a number of times throughout his career, Thomas kept the pressure on the top of the leaderboard with a strong finish. His final bogey came on the sixth hole in Sunday's final round, and he birdied Nos. 9, 11, 12 and 17.

That paid off when Mito Pereira lost his one-stroke lead with a double-bogey on the 18th hole, and Thomas took advantage of the opportunity by defeating Zalatoris in the playoff.