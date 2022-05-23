Justin Thomas, Fiancee Jillian Celebrate 2022 PGA Championship Win

David Cannon/Getty Images

The hard part's over for Justin Thomas. Now it's time to celebrate.

Thomas won the second major title of his career by outlasting Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff in Sunday's final round of the 2022 PGA Championship. It didn't take him long to find his fiancee, Jillian Wisniewski, and father, Mike Thomas, and celebrate:

Thomas announced his engagement to Wisniewski in November.

He was brilliant down the stretch of Sunday's final round with birdies on Nos. 9, 11, 12 and 17 to go with zero bogeys after the sixth hole. Still, he needed some help with Mito Pereira falling apart on the final hole.

Pereira had a one-stroke lead and needed a par to clinch the win and a bogey to force a three-way playoff, but he hit his drive in the water and eventually settled for a double bogey.

That set up the showdown between Thomas and Zalatoris, and the victor took control by driving the green and posting a birdie on the short par-four on the second of three playoff holes.