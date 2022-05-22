Justin Thomas' Career Earnings after Win at 2022 PGA Championship

Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images

Sunday was a good day for Justin Thomas.

Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship by outlasting Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff, he pocketed a cool $2.7 million in the process. According to Patrick McDonald of CBS Sports, this year's second major featured a $15 million total purse with $2.7 million going to the victor and $1.6 million going to the second-place finisher.

Thomas entered the tournament 16th in career earnings among current players at $47.2 million, per the PGA Tour's official website, and now has a second major championship on his resume.

He also triumphed at the 2017 PGA Championship.

It didn't appear as if the 29-year-old was going to win for much of Sunday's final round considering Mito Pereira was nine under at the start of play and could have cruised to victory with anything resembling his performances in those first three rounds.

Instead, he shot a five-over 75 that included an absolute collapse on the final hole.

After Pereira's birdie putt came one rotation short on the 17th hole, which prevented him from taking a two-stroke cushion with one hole remaining, he hit his final tee shot into the water. He also chipped it across the green later in the hole and settled for a double-bogey.

A par would have clinched his first PGA Tour victory, and even a bogey would have forced a three-way playoff.

Alas, it was Thomas and Zalatoris who played a three-hole playoff. They each birdied the first playoff hole, but Thomas drove the green on the short par four and birdied to seize control of the tournament.

He never let it go and clinched the second major championship of his career.

The payday makes it that much sweeter.