Sky's Candace Parker Becomes Oldest Player in WNBA History to Record Triple-Double

Candace Parker is still making history at 36 years old.

The Chicago Sky star notched a triple-double of 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Sunday's 82-73 victory over the Washington Mystics. She became the oldest player in WNBA history to finish with a triple-double and just the third player to accomplish the feat multiple times in a career.

Chicago trailed by four at halftime but took over after intermission thanks in large part to Parker's ability to impact the game in so many ways.

The only thing still in doubt in the final minute was whether she would get the 10th assist necessary to reach the triple-double, and it was fitting it came on a dish to Courtney Vandersloot. After all, the veteran point guard is one of the only other two WNBA players with multiple triple-doubles in a career.

The legendary Sheryl Swoopes is the other one.

Parker's performance helped propel the Sky to 3-2 on the season, but the defending champions are just starting to round into form. Sunday was Kahleah Copper's first game of the season because she was playing overseas.

The 2021 WNBA Finals MVP scored 12 points in her debut, while Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman, Azura Stevens and Rebekah Gardner all scored in double figures as well in a balanced offensive effort on the road.

Attention now turns to Tuesday's home game against the Indiana Fever when the Sky will celebrate their championship by revealing the rings and the banner.

If Parker plays like she did Sunday, she will give the crowd yet another thing to celebrate.