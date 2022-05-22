Floyd Mayweather Has Strong Display vs. Don Moore in Abu Dhabi Boxing Exhibition

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. returned to the ring Saturday for an exhibition match against the undefeated Don Moore at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The fight went the distance and wasn't judged to determine a winner. But according to MMA Fighting, Mayweather had an impressive showing in his first match since he fought former YouTube star Logan Paul in another exhibition last June.

Saturday's match featured eight two-minute rounds. In the second round, Mayweather turned up his activity with more movement and footwork and finished with a body shot and a couple of jabs.

Once Mayweather found his rhythm, Moore had a hard time finding him. The 45-year-old was elusive while pumping his jab. Moore managed to land a few shots, but they did nothing to faze Mayweather.

After it was clear that Moore wouldn't present any danger, Mayweather turned up the in-fight antics. He started taunting and trash-talking Moore during the sixth round. He walked around the ring with a round card and then danced with a ring girl prior to the seventh.

Despite the mental warfare, Mayweather remained focused. He wobbled Moore in the seventh with a right hand behind the ear before hurting him again right as the round ended. Mayweather dropped Moore with a body shot in the final round, but Moore answered the 10-count and survived to the bell despite Mayweather's efforts to finish the fight.

This was Mayweather's third exhibition since he retired from professional boxing in 2017 following a knockout victory over UFC superstar Conor McGregor, which pushed his record to 50-0. After the match, Mayweather teased another fight in 2022.

"It's a secret," he said. "I don't want to let the cat out the bag right now, but we have an opponent."