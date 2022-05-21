FCF Says Commanders' Carson Wentz Has Future with League After Troy Aikman's Comments

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

While Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman believes the Washington Commanders will be Carson Wentz's "last opportunity" to prove he can be a franchise quarterback, another football league that features some former NFLers says otherwise.

Fan Controlled Football, which features the likes of Terrell Owens, Johnny Manziel and soon Michael Vick, suggested Saturday in a tweet that Wentz has a future in its league should his NFL career come to a halt.

Since finishing third in MVP voting as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Wentz has struggled mightily, which has resulted in him bouncing around the league. After spending the 2021 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts, he was traded to the Commanders this offseason.

The 29-year-old completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 17 games for the Colts. It was certainly an improvement from the end of his days in Philadelphia, but he has yet to prove he can be a franchise quarterback.

If Wentz fails in Washington, the team will likely turn to rookie Sam Howell in preparation for the future. Lucky for Wentz, he can still have a career in Fan Controlled Football if all else fails.