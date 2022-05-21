Tiger Woods Won't Commit to Playing 2022 PGA Championship 4th Round Due to Injury

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

Tiger Woods skipped his post-round press conference and has not committed to playing in Sunday's final round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Amanda Balionis Renner of CBS reported Woods is sore following an ugly third-round 79 that saw him grimace in pain on several occasions (h/t golf writer Geoff Shackleford).

The 15-time major champion is playing in his second tournament since a February 2021 car crash that nearly led to the amputation of his right leg. He managed to make it to the final rounds at both the Masters and PGA Championship, but it's clear his body struggles with the rigors of a four-day event.

Woods began his day one over through his first five holes before things completely fell apart on the par-three sixth. He plunked his tee shot into the water before continuing to spray the ball around, eventually carding a triple bogey. Over a seven-hole span, Woods went nine over par and seemed in danger of beating his worst-ever score of 85.

While Woods managed to right the ship over his final five holes, playing them at one under, he's clearly nowhere near 100 percent healthy. This diminished state can occasionally produce some solid golf, and he had the crowd roaring Friday when he narrowly made the cut with a one-under 69 in Round 2.

That said, it may be better for his body to get back on the rehabilitation train away from the competitive golf world for the time being.