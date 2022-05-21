ACC Baseball Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule, Format, Team Rosters, Standings

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The stage is nearly set for the 2022 ACC baseball tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coming into the weekend, eight of the 12 tournament spots had been filled, and neither of the top seeds in the Atlantic and Coastal divisions had been decided. Notre Dame held a slim edge on Louisville in the Coastal, while Miami was looking to fend off Virginia Tech.

That left plenty at stake across Saturday's slate of seven games on the final day of the regular season.

ACC Tournament Schedule

Pool Play: May 24-27

Semifinals: May 28 at 1 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. ET

Championship Game: May 29 at noon ET

Full bracket and standings are available at TheACC.com

Tournament Format

As is the custom with this event, the 12 teams are split among four pools of three. Each of the pool winners moves onto the semifinals, with Pool A playing Pool D and Pool B taking on Pool C, before the championship game May 29.

Both the semifinal and title games are winner-takes-all. Ninth-seeded Duke took down No. 3 NC State 1-0 in last year's championship.

The nature of pool play lends itself to some surprising results, too, since one loss can have a significant impact on the round. Notre Dame claimed the top seed in 2021 but failed to make it out of Pool A thanks to a 14-1 blowout loss to Virginia.

Team Rosters

Top Prospects to Watch

Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projected Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada to go fifth overall to the Washington Nationals in the 2022 MLB draft.

Entering Sunday, the California native was batting .362 with a .738 slugging percentage and 25 home runs in 53 games. He has been tearing the cover off the ball all year, helping to power a Yellow Jackets offense that was averaging 9.1 runs per game.

Reuter described Parada as an "average defender" with "the potential to be an elite offensive player."

Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech

Like Parada, Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross has a great chance of going in the top 10 of the draft. Reuter mocked him at No. 9 to the Kansas City Royals. He's also No. 11 on MLB.com's list of top prospects, earning 55 grades for his hit, power and run tools.

Cross' power took a big leap in his second year with the Hokies. His slugging percentage improved from .385 in 2020 to .621 in 2021, and he had 11 homers after registering zero as a freshman.

That improvement wasn't an aberration. Cross boasts a .325/.408/.631 slash line along with 13 home runs and 38 RBI.

Parker Messick, LHP, Florida State

MLB.com describes Florida State starter Parker Messick as "the advanced college lefty prototype." The report added he "doesn’t have the highest ceiling in the world, but he does have a pretty high floor as a left-handed starter."

Messick sports a 2.94 ERA in 13 starts. The southpaw has been a strikeout machine over the past two years, fanning 258 batters in 172.2 innings of work.

Messick is coming off a loss in his last outing. He only accounted for four of the 10 runs Florida State surrendered in a defeat to North Carolina on Friday.

As a result, the left-hander might have a chip on his shoulder in Charlotte.