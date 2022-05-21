Runner Dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon, 5 Hospitalized Amid Heat Concerns

Steven Ryan for New York Road Runners/Getty Images

One runner in the Brooklyn Half Marathon died and another five were hospitalized Saturday amid temperatures that were expected to hit 90 degrees in New York City.

The New York Times' Matthew Haag reported a 30-year-old man collapsed near the finish line of the 13.1-mile race. He was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said it's unclear whether the runner's death is connected to the hot temperatures in the city.

The five people who were hospitalized were considered to be in "serious" but not life-threatening condition.

According to Haag, the first half marathon got underway when the temperatures were in the low 60s. The temperature rose to the low 70s by 11 a.m. ET and could get as high as 93 degrees based on forecasts.

On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams warned New Yorkers that exceptionally hot weather could be headed for the Big Apple:

New York Road Runners also cautioned any participants in the marathon to "expect high temperatures" and pointed to its tips and advice for running in warm weather.

In 2014, a 31-year-old man collapsed at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon and later died at Coney Island Hospital.