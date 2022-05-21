PGA Championship 2022: Leaderboard Scores, Highlights and Cut Line from Friday

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris leads the PGA Championship field at nine under after shooting a five-under 65 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday.

He's only ahead by one stroke following two rounds after Mito Pereira stormed into second with a six-under 64.

Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, is in third after posting a three-under 67 on back-to-back days. Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson authored the round of the day with a seven-under 63 to sit solo fourth at five under.

Rory McIlroy, the first-round leader, is among those tied at four under in fifth place.

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods flirted with the cut line of five over or worse after beginning the day at four over, but he finished with a one-under 69 to move onto the weekend.

Other big names weren't as lucky. Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is out after shooting six over, and the same goes for two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.

Here's a look at the top 10 and ties after two rounds alongside a look at some notable names who made or missed the cut. You can also check out some notes and highlights of Friday's action below.

PGA Championship Scoreboard: Top 10 and Ties

1. Will Zalatoris (-9)

2. Mito Pereira (-8)

3. Justin Thomas (-6)

4. Bubba Watson (-5)

T5. Rory McIlroy (-4)

T5. Davis Riley (-4)

T5. Abraham Ancer (-4)

T8. Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)

T8. Stewart Cink (-3)

T10. Cameron Smith (-2)

T10. Matt Kuchar (-2)

T10. Tyrrell Hatton (-2)

T10. Chris Kirk (-2)

T10. Gary Woodland (-2)

T10. Cameron Young (-2)

T10. Sam Burns (-2)

Other Notables: Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry (+2); Tiger Woods and Jason Day (+3); Hideki Matsuyama (+4) and Collin Morikawa (+4)

Notable Cuts: Henrik Stenson (+5); Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson (+6); Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott (+7); John Daly (+8); Patrick Cantlay (+11); Daniel Berger (+13)

Notes and Highlights

A run of three straight birdies from the 11th through 13th holes vaulted Zalatoris to eight under. He made a five-footer for birdie on No. 11 before adding a pair of seven-foot birdie putts on Nos. 12 and 13.

Zalatoris took the lead thanks largely in part to this approach from 129 yards out in the rough. He knocked it within eight feet and birdied from there for the lead at nine under.

If not for Zalatoris, Pereira would have the lead thanks to the second-best round on the course Friday.

The 27-year-old Chilean posted the day's best front-nine score at four under.

A pair of major winners in Thomas and Watson aren't far behind the top two after great Friday performances.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph didn't phase Thomas, whose three-under performance has him squarely in contention.

JT birdied both par-five holes on the par-70 course and added birdies on the ninth and 10th. His only bogey came on the tough par-three 14th after his tee shot landed in the bunker. Other than that, Thomas enjoyed a great day.

Watson's wizardry was on display yet again with his tremendous approach shots putting him in position for birdies all day:

Watson's 63 proved to be an historical number:

As for Woods, he began the day one stroke better from where he started in part because of this sensational approach on the par-five fifth and an eight-foot birdie putt on No. 13.

Woods, who made his return to professional golf at the Masters after suffering severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car accident, has now made the weekend at both majors this year.

ESPN+ will carry coverage of the third round from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. ESPN will then pick things up until 1 p.m. before CBS carries the rest of the tournament.