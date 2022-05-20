NFL Rumors: Nick Foles, Colts Working on Contract After QB's Bears Release

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It appears former Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles won't be spending much time as a free agent.

The Indianapolis Colts are "working to add" Foles, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, who added it's possible the veteran quarterback will pen to paper by next week.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters last week that the franchise would be interested in adding a veteran to back up Matt Ryan, whom the team acquired from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Adding Foles would make a lot of sense, as he won Super Bowl LII as Philadelphia's starting quarterback with Reich as his offensive coordinator. In addition, the Colts just have Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan behind Ryan on the depth chart. Neither has attempted a pass during the regular season.

After winning the Super Bowl, Foles played one more season in Philly before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded him to the Bears in March 2020. He spent the 2019 season in Jacksonville, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 736 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in four starts.

Foles has spent each of the last two seasons in Chicago, sharing time at quarterback with Justin Fields, Mitchell Trubisky and Andy Dalton. In 10 games across those two seasons, including eight starts, he completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,102 yards and 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

If the Colts fail to add Foles, there are still a number of veteran free-agent quarterbacks available, including Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton and Mike Glennon. That said, Foles is arguably the best available.

The Colts finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record. Indy hasn't made a deep playoff run since 2014, when it lost the AFC title game, but Ryan could be the one to get the team back to the promised land this coming season.