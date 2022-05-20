FIFA Men's 2026 World Cup Sites Announced June 16; 17 U.S. Stadiums Among Candidates

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

The men's 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be held in North America for the first time since 1994, but we still don't know which cities will host matches.

Luckily, that will change next month when soccer's international governing body announces the sites on June 16 in New York, according to the Associated Press.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are set to host the world's premier soccer tournament, and 17 U.S. stadiums are still in the running to host matches.

