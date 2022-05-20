Commanders Rumors: Terry McLaurin Contract Extension Talks 'Could Get Explosive'

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

There have already been a number of league-altering moves at the wide receiver position this offseason, and there may be at least one more to come.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported contract extension discussions between the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin "could get explosive." The Ohio State product is scheduled for free agency after the 2022 campaign and has been "the leader and alpha" for Washington's offense.

"The fact that we haven't heard a peep about them getting anywhere near a trade should scare Commanders fans, given how much the WR market has shifted this offseason and how much turmoil we have already seen at that position," La Canfora wrote while noting a trade is still possible.

Thus far this offseason, Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Allen Robinson joined the Los Angeles Rams and Christian Kirk joined the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones are each still free agents, and there were six wide receivers taken in the first round.

It has been the offseason of the pass-catcher, and one of those six first-rounders was Penn State's Jahan Dotson going to Washington. While pairing Dotson with McLaurin would make the Commanders' passing attack all the more dangerous, it was notable the team took a wide receiver so early with the uncertainty surrounding the No. 1 option.

McLaurin has been excellent throughout the first three years of his career, even with inconsistent quarterback play and weapons around him.

He has missed just three total games and posted 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 campaign. It was his second straight season with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and he is in the middle of his prime at 26 years old.

If Washington determines it cannot reach an agreement with McLaurin ahead of free agency, it may look to trade him rather than risk losing such a valuable player without a significant return on the open market.

That means teams still in need of wide receiver help could land a top option via trade, much like the Raiders and Dolphins did earlier this offseason.