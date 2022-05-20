Controversial Tom Brady 1-of-1 Fleer Showcase Rookie Card Auctions for $396K

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

From the tuck rule to Deflategate, there have been some controversies attached to Tom Brady's name throughout his illustrious career.

Now there's one regarding one of his sports cards.

Dan Hajducky of ESPN reported a 2000 Fleer Showcase Masterpiece Brady rookie card that was labeled one-of-one and graded 8.5 NM-MT+ by Beckett Grading Services sold for $396,000 with collectibles marketplace PWCC at a recent auction.

That it was marked one-of-one undoubtedly drove the price up, but the controversy comes because there is another one-of-one of the same card that was graded by PSA.

Fleer and Upper Deck each confirmed there used to be multiple one-of-one cards that were printed while experimenting with production, but they were supposed to remain within the factory and never make it out to the public.

One of them did in this case.

Beckett confirmed the card that sold at auction was authentic, and it will send a letter of authenticity to the purchaser. Hajducky noted the PSA-graded one is also thought to be authentic.

Brady may be a one-of-one quarterback who will go down as the greatest ever, but his excellence can apparently be replicated when it comes to sports cards.