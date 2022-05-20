Justin Herbert Compared to Aaron Rodgers by Former Packers Center Corey Linsley

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Few people in the world are as qualified as Corey Linsley to compare Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert, and the Los Angeles Chargers center sees plenty of similarities between the two quarterbacks.

"Aaron has the same thing, that fire, perfectionist-type attitude," Linsley said of Herbert on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "When Aaron was on, and he can't be stopped, and you weren't on, he was gonna let you know. Because he has that perfectionist, competitive fire inside of him. And that's what Justin has."

Linsley went on to say Herbert brings his desire to be the best to every aspect of the game, including the weight room and while watching film.

The veteran center played for the Green Bay Packers from 2014 through 2020 and was an All-Pro selection in his final year for the NFC North team. He helped Green Bay make the playoffs in five of the seven years he snapped the ball to Rodgers and continued his excellent career in 2021 with a Pro Bowl selection in his first season with Herbert and the Chargers.

Rodgers is one of the all-time greats as a Super Bowl champion, four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, so any similarities for Herbert should be welcome news for Chargers fans.

The Oregon product was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021 and will look to add a playoff appearance to his resume in 2022.