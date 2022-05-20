X

    Nathan MacKinnon Says Avalanche Were 'Really Bad' in Game 2 Loss vs. Blues

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2022

    Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon expressed frustration about his team's performance in a Game 2 loss to the St. Louis Blues in their second-round playoff series Thursday night.

    "We were bad. We were really bad tonight," MacKinnon told reporters after the 4-1 defeat. "We just didn't have our jump tonight. But we still feel like we're a great team. We have to forget about it and move on."

    The series is tied at one win apiece after the Avs scored 3-2 overtime victory in Game 1.

