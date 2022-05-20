Nathan MacKinnon Says Avalanche Were 'Really Bad' in Game 2 Loss vs. Blues

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon expressed frustration about his team's performance in a Game 2 loss to the St. Louis Blues in their second-round playoff series Thursday night.

"We were bad. We were really bad tonight," MacKinnon told reporters after the 4-1 defeat. "We just didn't have our jump tonight. But we still feel like we're a great team. We have to forget about it and move on."

The series is tied at one win apiece after the Avs scored 3-2 overtime victory in Game 1.

