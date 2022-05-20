Report: Kylian Mbappe to Announce Decision Between PSG, Real Madrid This Weekend

John Berry/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to choose between re-signing with Paris Saint-Germain or joining Real Madrid "over the next few days," but he's yet to communicate his decision to either club.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez reported Friday that "pessimism" has grown at Madrid after limited contact with Mbappe in recent weeks, while a "similar level of uncertainty" exists at PSG as they work to keep the 23-year-old superstar forward.

The situation was seemingly trending in favor of Real Madrid earlier in the week when ESPN's Julien Laurens reported the Parisians were set to give up on their efforts to keep the French international.

PSG offered Mbappe a massive extension along with the captain's armband, the ability to keep 100 percent of earnings from his image rights and a promise to upgrade the squad before next season, per Laurens.

The Ligue 1 champions appeared to lose confidence when the proposal wasn't accepted, but it now sounds like Mbappe has simply decided to keep his decision close to the vest until it's announced.

PSG's offer is "significantly higher" than what Real Madrid has put on the table, according to Kirkland and Faez.

Mbappe's decision has the potential to shift the balance of power in Europe.

The dynamic forward has recorded 168 goals across 216 appearances in all competitions across five seasons at PSG.

He's coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which he tallied six goals and four assists in eight UEFA Champions League matches. He also scored 25 goals in 34 matches to help lead the club to its eighth Ligue 1 championship in the past 10 years.

Not only would Mbappe's departure leave a massive void at PSG, but he'd provide another elite option for a Real Madrid attack that's already showcased its might as the club advanced to the UCL final against Liverpool on May 28.

Quite a week could be on the horizon for Los Blancos if they raise the Champions League trophy and finalize an Mbappe transfer within a couple days of each other.