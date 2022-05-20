'Underrated' David Perron Praised for 2 Goals as Blues Upset Avalanche in Game 2

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

David Perron scored twice, including the game-winning goal, to help lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Thursday night.

Perron now leads the Blues with seven goals in eight appearances so far in the 2022 NHL playoffs. His 11 postseason points are already the second-most in his career, trailing only the 16 he put up during St. Louis' run to the 2019 Stanley Cup title.

The Blues and Avs are leveled at one win apiece as the series shifts to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis for the next two contests.

"It's playoffs. Big roller coaster," Perron told reporters. "We didn't feel good about ourselves last game. Tonight we had a lot more guys [playing well]."

Here's a look at more reaction to the 33-year-old winger's standout performance:

Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad also found the net for St. Louis. Gabriel Landeskog tallied the only goal for Colorado, which suffered its first loss of the playoffs after it swept the Nashville Predators in the first round.

Goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced to pick up the win for the Blues.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.