Aaron Rodgers 'Doesn't Need Reps' During OTAs, Packers QB Coach Tom Clements Says

Marco Bello/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been absent from offseason workouts, but the team isn't concerned.

"Aaron doesn't need reps at this time of year," quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said Thursday. "Obviously, it'd be nice to have him here, but he's seen these things a thousand times and he'll be ready to go when training camps start."

Rodgers signed a massive contract extension in March, alleviating any perceived tension between him and the Packers.

Green Bay is set to begin OTAs this Monday, and the sessions will run until mid-June, with mandatory minicamp set for June 7-9. The Packers are set to look different this year after the departures of key players, including star receiver Davante Adams.

The two-time first-team All-Pro wideout was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for 2022 first- and second-round picks. With the loss of Rodgers' favorite target, Clements believes now is the perfect time for the younger players to get acclimated to the offense:

"I think it's best for them to learn what's going on so they're ready to go in training camp. Because this time of year, they're learning, making mistakes, learning from their mistakes, so hopefully when training camp comes they're ready to do their best, and I think that they'll be enough time at that time for Aaron to work with them."

Rodgers won his second consecutive NFL MVP award last season. It's clear that he doesn't need OTAs in order to be successful during the year, and the team is confident he'll be prepared this summer.

"He's just at a different stage of his career now where he's taking care of himself and working on what he thinks he needs to work on physically," Clements said, "And he looked good when I saw him, so he'll be ready to go."