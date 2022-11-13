JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled out for Chiefs vs. Jaguars After Suffering Concussion

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion, according to the team.

Smith-Schuster appeared in just five regular-season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021 season, catching 15 passes for 129 yards before undergoing what was considered season-ending shoulder surgery.

However, he battled back from the injury early to play in Pittsburgh's 42-21 wild-card loss to the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Kansas City during the offseason that includes another $7.5 million in incentives, marking the end of his five-year Steelers career that saw him catch 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games.

"I just thought this opportunity fit more for me," Smith-Schuster said of signing with the Chiefs in March. "In the sense of coming here and playing for Andy [Reid] and obviously the OC [Eric Bieniemy] and everyone else. Seeing the opportunity where I can prove my skills and see what I can do."

The 25-year-old added that it was hard to turn down the opportunity to catch passes from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He came into Sunday's game with 44 catches for 582 yards and two scores.

Smith-Schuster is Mahomes' top target alongside tight end Travis Kelce. An extended absence will require an uptick in production from wideouts Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney.