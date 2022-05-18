Pac-12 Adjusts Football Championship Game Format After NCAA Rule Change

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Pac-12 is taking steps to make sure its two best teams compete in its conference championship game.

Starting with the 2022 season, the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off for the championship. This news comes after the NCAA loosened its rules on how to determine a conference champion, allowing autonomy to the conferences.

In previous years, the winners of each Pac-12 division would play one another for the title. The Pac-12, which proposed the NCAA rule change, says the new format would have altered the matchup in five of its last 11 title games.

