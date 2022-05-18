James Bradberry, Eagles Agree to Reported 1-Year, $10M Contract After Giants Release

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they've agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback James Bradberry.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported 11 teams reached out to Bradberry following his release by the New York Giants before he decided to join their division rival in a $10 million agreement.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

