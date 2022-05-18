U.S. Soccer Agrees to New CBA with Top Men's, Women's Players Guaranteeing Equal Pay

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer will provide equal pay to members of its men's and women's national teams after an agreement on new collective bargaining agreements was reached Wednesday.

Andrew Das of the New York Times reported the USMNT and USWNT agreed to place all of their earnings into a single pool, including a "notable concession" from the men's side to include the money from the lucrative men's FIFA World Cup, that will then be divided equally among all players who take part in international matches.

"No other country has ever done this," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said. "I think everyone should be really proud of what we've accomplished here. It really, truly is historic."

