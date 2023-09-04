Vikings Rumors: T.J. Hockenson's Contract Guarantees, Incentives, Bonuses Revealed

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star T.J. Hockenson signed a reported four-year contract worth $68.5 million last week that was believed to reset the tight end market, and now we have a full breakdown of the deal.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported on Monday the details of Hockenson's contract, including incentives and guarantees:

$18 million signing bonus.

$1.392 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2023.

$9.9 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2024.

$10.9 million base salary in 2025 guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2024.



$15.4 million base salary in 2026—$2.308 million guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2026.



$17.4 million base salary in 2027.



$100,000 workout bonus in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.



$500,000 total per-game roster bonus in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Up to $500,000 in potential escalators.

The Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions at the 2022 season's trade deadline, and he has become the team's top tight end ahead of Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt.

The Lions selected Hockenson eighth overall in the 2019 NFL draft, though he was limited by injuries during his rookie campaign. However, he bounced back during the 2020 season, catching 67 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

It looked like Hockenson was going to have his second consecutive season with more than 700 receiving yards in 2021, but his campaign was cut short because of a thumb injury that he suffered in the team's first win of the season on December 5 against the Vikings.

The 26-year-old eventually underwent surgery for the ailment and finished the season with 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns.

In 17 games last season, he caught 86 passes for 914 yards and six touchdowns.

Hockenson figures to continue being a significant piece of the Viking's offense, provided he can stay healthy, alongside Justin Jefferson, rookie Jordan Addison and running back Alexander Mattison.

The Vikings open the 2023 season on Sunday against the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.