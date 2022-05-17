X

    Floyd Mayweather, Anderson Silva Dubai Boxing Exhibition Card Rescheduled for May 21

    Doric SamMay 18, 2022

    Greg Doherty/Getty Images

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a new date for his exhibition match against Don Moore after it was postponed following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    The legendary boxer announced on Instagram that the match will take place Saturday on a helipad in Dubai. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will also be on the card.

