Floyd Mayweather, Anderson Silva Dubai Boxing Exhibition Card Rescheduled for May 21

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a new date for his exhibition match against Don Moore after it was postponed following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The legendary boxer announced on Instagram that the match will take place Saturday on a helipad in Dubai. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will also be on the card.

