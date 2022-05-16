Kylian Mbappe Rumors: Real Madrid Agrees to Terms with PSG Star; Contract Not Signed

Tnani Badreddine/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid have agreed to personal terms on a contract with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Ornstein reported Mbappe has yet to officially sign the deal, however, with PSG still hopeful he will remain in the French capital.

On May 5, Mbappe's mother refuted rumors he had signed an extension with the Ligue 1 champion.

Many expect the 23-year-old will be a member of Real Madrid when the 2022-23 season kicks off.

His contract with PSG is due to expire, and he has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid was prepared to bid $211.7 million to sign him last August but had their pursuits rebuffed by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman is coming off another prolific season. He had 25 goals and 18 assists in 34 Ligue 1 matches and another six goals and four assists in the Champions League.

Alas, Mbappe has probably achieved all he can in his native country. PSG's round-of-16 exit in the Champions League was another sobering assessment of where it stands compared to the rest of the European elite.

Real Madrid is a different challenge and also presents him with an opportunity to feature for one of the most historically significant clubs in world football history.

For Madrid, this transfer likely represents a sort of succession plan for Karim Benzema. The 34-year-old striker might be on his way toward a Ballon d'Or after scoring in 27 La Liga goals and almost single-handedly carrying Los Blancos to the UEFA Champions League final.

But Benzema is clearly approaching his twilight years. He and Mbappe can line up together for now, and when it's time for the former to move on, the latter will be the lead attacker on the forward line.

That's to say nothing of the financial boon Mbappe's presence will have for Madrid and La Liga for what could be the next decade or more.