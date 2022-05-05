Kylian Mbappe Rumors: PSG, Star Agree to Contract Extension amid Real Madrid Buzz

John Berry/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to a two-year extension to remain with Paris Saint-Germain, via Hadrien Grenier:

According to Alex Turk of BBC Sport, the forward will have a $52.5 million annual salary to go with a $105.1 million signing bonus in his new deal.

Despite the reports, Mbappe's mother has denied there is a new deal.

"There’s NO agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club," she said, per Fabrizio Romano. "Discussions around Kylian's future continue in great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, in the respect of all the parties."

Mbappe could leave for free at the end of the season without a new deal, with several teams already lining up to sign him.

Real Madrid reportedly made an offer to PSG worth $210.2 million in August, per ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez, but did not receive a reply. ESPN's Mark Ogden reported Mbappe was "expected to move to the Bernabeu as a free agent when his PSG contract expires at the end of this season."

His future will remain heavily watched around the sport as one of the top attacking players in the world.

The 23-year-old has 24 goals and 16 assists in 32 league matches this year, helping PSG clinch a Ligue 1 title for the fourth time in five seasons. He also added 11 goals this year in Champions League and Coupe de France play.

In 214 career matches with PSG since joining the club in 2017, the superstar has 167 goals and 76 assists in all competitions.

Mbappe has also been a star at the international level, helping France win the 2018 World Cup with four goals in the competition as a 19-year-old. He will once again be one of the players to watch in the 2022 World Cup with his side one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

If he remains at Paris Saint-Germain, the goal will be to finally raise a Champions League trophy after falling short in recent years. The club lost in the 2020 final and in the semifinals last year before a round-of-16 loss to Real Madrid this season.

Real advanced to the final and will face Liverpool on May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.