WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to Wrestle at Age 73 for Final Time in July

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Ric Flair is stylin' and profilin' his way down the aisle for one last match in July.

"I'm going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you've got to beat the Man," Flair told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

The Nature Boy will be part of an independent show held after the Starrcast V convention in Nashville on July 31. It will be the 73-year-old's first match since 2011. Jim Crockett Promotions, which has been defunct since 1993, is handling the event.

Flair spent most of his wrestling prime in Jim Crockett Productions in the 1970s and 1980s.

There were no announcements regarding Flair's potential opponent, or whether he'll be in a one-on-one match or part of a tag team.

The wrestling legend has been dropping hints about a possible return, posting videos of him training with AEW's Jay Lethal on social media:

While there will undoubtedly be some level of intrigue in Flair making a return to the ring, it's fair to wonder whether it's a good idea. Flair was diagnosed with alcoholic cardiomyopathy in 2002, though he claims that was a misdiagnosis. He underwent surgery in 2019 to install a pacemaker in his heart, which came two years after he nearly died due to complications from bowel surgery.

We have seen several legends make their return to the ring in recent years—most notably Sting in AEW—but none who have had Flair's long list of health complications.

Flair's public image also took a major hit last year following a Dark Side of the Ring episode that detailed the so-called "Plane Ride from Hell." In the documentary, Flair was accused of sexually assaulting a flight attendant.

"Ric Flair was naked, in a cape only, and then he decided to come to the galley to get a coke, and then he wouldn't leave the galley," the flight attendant said. "He had me back against the back door, and I couldn't move. I couldn't get away from him, I couldn't move. He was spinning around his penis, and he wanted me to touch it. He took my hand and put it on him."

Flair has denied the allegations. However, the fallout from the allegations led to fans urging wrestling promotions to not hire Flair.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).