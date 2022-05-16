Saints HC Dennis Allen on Drew Brees Return: 'I Think the Comment Was Made in Jest'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen does not think Drew Brees is making an NFL return.

“I think the comment was made in jest," Allen said Monday, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Brees set off a firestorm Sunday night when he speculated he could return to the field in response to rumors of his departure from NBC.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.