Sean McVay 'Really' Wants Odell Beckham Jr. to Return to Rams amid NFL Free Agency

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but Rams coach Sean McVay hopes the wideout will be back in Los Angeles.

"I really want Odell back on our team. He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate," McVay told NFL Network's Rich Eisen on Thursday. "Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That's the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

Beckham played eight regular-season games with the Rams in 2021 after needling his way out of Cleveland. He recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns before adding another 21 grabs for 288 yards and two scores during the playoffs. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

