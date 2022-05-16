X

    NCAA Softball Championships 2022 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and More

    Doric SamMay 16, 2022

    The bracket for the 2022 Women's College World Series was revealed Sunday, painting a picture for the road to Oklahoma City.

    The Oklahoma Sooners (49-2) are going for their second consecutive national championship and will once again be the No. 1 overall seed in the 64-team field. 2021 runner-up Florida State (52-5) represents the Sooners' biggest potential roadblock to another title. The Seminoles have been motivated to erase the memory of last year's loss.

    Here's a look at the schedule for each of the three rounds in the WCWS, with the full bracket available on NCAA.com:

    2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Schedule

    Regionals: May 20-22

    Super Regionals: May 26-29

    Women's College World Series: June 2-9 (or 10, if necessary)

    The action will get underway with 16 regionals:

    2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Regional Sites

    Norman Regional

    No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M

    Texas A&M vs. Minnesota

    Tallahassee Regional

    No. 2 Florida State vs. Howard

    Mississippi State vs. South Florida

    Blacksburg Regional

    No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. St. Francis (PA)

    Kentucky vs. Miami (OH)

    Fayetteville Regional

    No. 4 Arkansas vs. Princeton

    Oregon vs. Wichita State

    Los Angeles Regional

    No. 5 UCLA vs. Grand Canyon

    Ole Miss vs. Loyola Marymount

    Tuscaloosa Regional

    No. 6 Alabama vs. Chattanooga

    Stanford vs. Murray State

    Stillwater Regional

    No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Fordham

    Nebraska vs. North Texas

    Tempe Regional

    No. 8 Arizona State vs. Cal State Fullerton

    LSU vs. San Diego State

    Evanston Regional

    No. 9 Northwestern vs. Oakland

    Notre Dame vs. McNeese

    Clemson Regional

    No. 10 Clemson vs. UNC-Wilmington

    Auburn vs. Louisiana

    Knoxville Regional

    No. 11 Tennessee vs. Campbell

    Ohio State vs. Oregon State

    Durham Regional

    No. 12 Duke vs. UMBC

    Georgia vs. Liberty

    Seattle Regional

    No. 13 Washington vs. Lehigh

    Texas vs. Weber State

    Gainesville Regional

    No. 14 Florida vs. Canisius

    Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

    Columbia Regional

    No. 15 Missouri vs. Missouri State

    Illinois vs. Arizona

    Orlando Regional

    No. 16 UCF vs. Villanova

    Michigan vs. South Dakota State

    Rival Oklahoma State upset Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament title game, but don't sleep on the Sooners. Head coach Patty Gasso believes the loss was a necessary lesson for the team to refocus as it pursues another title.

    "This team is not happy with the defeat,” Gasso told reporters after the conference championship. “They always seem to bounce back even stronger usually. ... They're used to and wanting to always win championships, so when someone takes it from them, they don't like it, and they respond."

    Gasso continued: "I hope and trust that in practice we'll feel that. That's what this was about really is getting ourselves prepared for the biggest prize there is in softball, and that is to be standing with the trophy at the end of the year."

    The Sooners are led by redshirt senior utility player Jocelyn Alo, who is batting .481 this year with 25 home runs. Alo holds the all-time NCAA record with 111 homers and was named Big 12 Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She wasn't the only Sooner to earn conference hardware.

    Oklahoma Softball @OU_Softball

    𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 <a href="https://twitter.com/Big12Conference?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Big12Conference</a> 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞.<br><br>▪️ Jocelyn Alo » Unanimous Player of the Year<br>▪️ Jordy Bahl » Unanimous Freshman of the Year, Co-Pitcher of the Year<br>▪️ Grace Lyons » Defensive Player of the Year<br>▪️ Patty Gasso » Unanimous Coach of the Year<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChampionshipMindset?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChampionshipMindset</a> <a href="https://t.co/BVrcrgXzZK">pic.twitter.com/BVrcrgXzZK</a>

    Florida State hasn't lost since April 16 and is peaking at the right time after winning the ACC tournament. Third baseman Sydney Sherrill is a star at the hot corner, winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season.

    In the 2021 WCWS finals, the Seminoles won the first matchup before dropping the next two games to the Sooners. If the two teams meet again this time around, Florida State will surely be out for some revenge.

