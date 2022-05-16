NCAA Softball Championships 2022 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and More

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The bracket for the 2022 Women's College World Series was revealed Sunday, painting a picture for the road to Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Sooners (49-2) are going for their second consecutive national championship and will once again be the No. 1 overall seed in the 64-team field. 2021 runner-up Florida State (52-5) represents the Sooners' biggest potential roadblock to another title. The Seminoles have been motivated to erase the memory of last year's loss.

Here's a look at the schedule for each of the three rounds in the WCWS, with the full bracket available on NCAA.com:

2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Schedule

Regionals: May 20-22

Super Regionals: May 26-29

Women's College World Series: June 2-9 (or 10, if necessary)

The action will get underway with 16 regionals:

2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Regional Sites

Norman Regional

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M

Texas A&M vs. Minnesota

Tallahassee Regional

No. 2 Florida State vs. Howard

Mississippi State vs. South Florida

Blacksburg Regional

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. St. Francis (PA)

Kentucky vs. Miami (OH)

Fayetteville Regional

No. 4 Arkansas vs. Princeton

Oregon vs. Wichita State

Los Angeles Regional

No. 5 UCLA vs. Grand Canyon

Ole Miss vs. Loyola Marymount

Tuscaloosa Regional

No. 6 Alabama vs. Chattanooga

Stanford vs. Murray State

Stillwater Regional

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Fordham

Nebraska vs. North Texas

Tempe Regional

No. 8 Arizona State vs. Cal State Fullerton

LSU vs. San Diego State

Evanston Regional

No. 9 Northwestern vs. Oakland

Notre Dame vs. McNeese

Clemson Regional

No. 10 Clemson vs. UNC-Wilmington

Auburn vs. Louisiana

Knoxville Regional

No. 11 Tennessee vs. Campbell

Ohio State vs. Oregon State

Durham Regional

No. 12 Duke vs. UMBC

Georgia vs. Liberty

Seattle Regional

No. 13 Washington vs. Lehigh

Texas vs. Weber State

Gainesville Regional

No. 14 Florida vs. Canisius

Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

Columbia Regional

No. 15 Missouri vs. Missouri State

Illinois vs. Arizona

Orlando Regional

No. 16 UCF vs. Villanova

Michigan vs. South Dakota State

Rival Oklahoma State upset Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament title game, but don't sleep on the Sooners. Head coach Patty Gasso believes the loss was a necessary lesson for the team to refocus as it pursues another title.

"This team is not happy with the defeat,” Gasso told reporters after the conference championship. “They always seem to bounce back even stronger usually. ... They're used to and wanting to always win championships, so when someone takes it from them, they don't like it, and they respond."

Gasso continued: "I hope and trust that in practice we'll feel that. That's what this was about really is getting ourselves prepared for the biggest prize there is in softball, and that is to be standing with the trophy at the end of the year."

The Sooners are led by redshirt senior utility player Jocelyn Alo, who is batting .481 this year with 25 home runs. Alo holds the all-time NCAA record with 111 homers and was named Big 12 Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She wasn't the only Sooner to earn conference hardware.

Florida State hasn't lost since April 16 and is peaking at the right time after winning the ACC tournament. Third baseman Sydney Sherrill is a star at the hot corner, winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season.

In the 2021 WCWS finals, the Seminoles won the first matchup before dropping the next two games to the Sooners. If the two teams meet again this time around, Florida State will surely be out for some revenge.