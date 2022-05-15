Dolphins Rumors: Former Steelers, Chiefs LB Melvin Ingram Agrees to Contract

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are continuing a strong offseason by reportedly adding a veteran pass-rusher.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, three-time Pro Bowl defensive end/linebacker Melvin Ingram will be signing with the Dolphins. The terms of Ingram's deal were not disclosed.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques confirmed the two sides reached an agreement on Sunday.

After spending the first nine years of his career playing for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Ingram split the 2021 season between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. He had signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, but after making just one start in six appearances, he was traded to Kansas City in November.

Ingram played nine games with the Chiefs, starting six of them. Between the two teams, he finished with 25 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

The 33-year-old Ingram joins a revamped Dolphins team that has high expectations heading into the 2022 season. Miami hired Mike McDaniel as its new head coach and made major additions on the offensive side of the ball.

The Dolphins acquired six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs and signed him to a massive contract extension, making him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL. Miami also brought in a trio of veteran running backs in Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel, as well as stalwart left tackle Terron Armstead.

The Dolphins ranked fifth in the NFL last season with 48 sacks. Adding Ingram to the rotation makes Miami's pass rush even more dangerous.