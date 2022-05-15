X

    Titans Rumors: Malik Willis 'Looked the Part in a Major Way' amid Tannehill Comments

    The Malik Willis hype is already building in Tennessee.

    "I've talked to some teams who believe that they will have a package somewhere down the line for him in actual game action, even though he's largely considered a project, needs some time, but he can have some goal-line work as a way for the Titans to use his running game. I'm told he had a really big day yesterday, looked the part in a major way in their day two of minicamp," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter

    The Titans drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft after he surprisingly slipped into Day 2.

